Suhana Khan Once Asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Papa Hum Kaun Se Religion Ke Hain?"

One of the most common issues this country faces on a regular basis despite being a secular nation is the religious divide. The issue is the most talked about when it comes to celebrities and their inter-faith marriages. From Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan to Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs have often faced the dilemma of explaining their religions to their kids!
SRK once opened up about the same when her daughter Suhana Khan, asked him about her religion and the superstar had the best possible explanation to her query.
In one of his appearances on a TV show, Shah Rukh Khan proudly expressed his emotions towards his and his wife’s faith and said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, main Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.”
Recalling an incident from Suhana‘s school when she was asked to write her religion in her school form, SRK explained how he explained it to his little one. He narrated the incident and said, “Jab bacche school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye.”
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chhibber fell in love when the actor was only 18. Gauri initially introduced her family to SRK as Abhinav so that her Hindu Brahmin family believes that SRK is a Hindu man! Meanwhile, during their wedding, even SRK played a prank on Gauri’s family and told them that after the wedding, she would wear a burqa all the time, and her name would be Ayesha! Everyone took the joke in spirit as they got married in 1991!
