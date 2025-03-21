Suhana Khan Once Asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Papa Hum Kaun Se Religion Ke Hain?"

One of the most common issues this country faces on a regular basis despite being a secular nation is the religious divide. The issue is the most talked about when it comes to celebrities and their inter-faith marriages. From Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan to Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs have often faced the dilemma of explaining their religions to their kids!

SRK once opened up about the same when her daughter Suhana Khan, asked him about her religion and the superstar had the best possible explanation to her query.

In one of his appearances on a TV show, Shah Rukh Khan proudly expressed his emotions towards his and his wife’s faith and said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, main Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.”