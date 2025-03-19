In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan reminisced that he first met SRK in 1993 on the sets of Karan Arjun, where he accompanied his dad, Yash Johar. He shared, “My dad was offering him Duplicate at that time, and they were discussing dates and money, etc, and Kajol was on that set. They were shooting for Jaati Hoon Main (song), and I remember calling Kajol. I said, I am coming with my father, I don’t know anyone, at least you’ll be there. So, she was like, yeah I’m there, so I went, but by the time I reached she was giving her shot, she was busy.”

“Shah Rukh Khan was wearing this bright orange Levis shirt. You know you had built a perception and heard about movie stars, and how they are, and I had this impression that movie stars are a certain way. My father was a producer, and he dealt with many. For Shah Rukh Khan, there was a lot of talk that he’s actually kind of arrogant – not arrogant like he knew what he was doing, and he was coming from drama and theatre and all that – but in one minute I was just swept away by the magic of Shah Rukh Khan because he was not just only charming, chatty he kept asking me questions about my school and college,” he added.

KJO further praised the qualities of Shah Rukh Khan by continuing, “He looks into your eyes and speaks, and that is the most beautiful part about Shah Rukh Khan, that when he is with you, he is present with you. He doesn’t give a damn who you are and where you come from, and I think in five minutes I had become a fan. I was like, Oh my God! He is the most amazing human being I think I’ve ever met. He was magical. I felt like most people who haven’t met Shah Rukh Khan have missed out because that is like that moment, and it remains still today. He is majestic, of course, but he is magnetic.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar marked his directorial debut in 1998 with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Since then, the duo have collaborated in many iconic movies like DDLJ, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name Is Khan, and many more.

