Alia Bhatt once revealed that Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan is her “biggest darling” apart from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt appeared to promote her film Darlings.

When Alia was quizzed about who her “biggest darling” was apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia responded, “My biggest darling in Bollywood, apart from Ranbir, I would say Shah Rukh Khan.” This statement shows the warmth and respect she holds for her co-star.

Alia Bhatt’s debut production (Eternal Sunshine Productions), Darlings, was also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It proves that their connection is full of love, respect, and admiration towards each other both off and on screen.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Shah Rukh worked together in Dear Zindagi (2016). Moreover, in 2022, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. In 2018, Alia Bhatt was featured in SRK’s film Zero.

