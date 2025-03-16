Stories of some unpleasant catfights between actresses in Bollywood have been a common affair. And trust, Karan Johar’s juicy and popular chat show Koffee With Karan to just bring out the same to the open. In the very first season of the show, actress Bipasha Basu grabbed several eyeballs for taking a sharp dig at Ameesha Patel. Courtesy, the latter’s jibe at her bold role in the 2003 erotic thriller movie Jism.

When Bipasha Basu Took A Sharp Dig At Ameesha Patel

It all began after Karan Johar revealed Ameesha Patel’s opinion on Jism to Bipasha Basu, who appeared on the 1st season of his show in 2004. The host said that Ameesha said that she would never do a role in a film like Jism as her grandmother would be disappointed by the same. This did not go down well with Bipasha, and she was quick to take a dig at the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress.

Bipasha said, “I would say first of all Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a role like Jism. It is a very honest (statement). I would not cast her to carry a Jism. You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that. You know, her whole frame is wrong. She would not fit the role.”

Reportedly, Ameesha Patel had also commented on Bipasha Basu’s hips during in Jism. To this, the Omkara actress said, “I would like to thank Ameesha, to say that my hips were big and now they are small. Now they are rocking.”

Well, it seems like there was quite a sharp fiasco between Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel during this time. However, Jism went on to become a huge hit. Bipasha was also in a relationship with her Jism co-star John Abraham for 9 long years before parting ways in 2011.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Maine Pyar Kiya: How Salman Khan’s Rejection & Bhagyashree’s Reluctance Shaped A Bollywood Classic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News