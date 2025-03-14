John Abraham, in the last few years, has enthralled the audiences in a solid Deshbhakti avatar. Right from Madras Cafe to Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, the superstar has been delivering successful attempts at the box office, and it seems like The Diplomat might also join this club at the box office!

Box Office Star Since Debut!

Interestingly, the superstar hit stardom right from the beginning, in fact, from the day he arrived on screen. John made his film debut with Jism, opposite Bipasha Basu in 2003. The film was mounted on a budget of 3 crore and was a hit at the box office, earning 7.97 crore at the box office!

John Abraham’s Debut Box Office

On its opening day, Jism earned 60 lakh at the box office! His debut film, in total, earned 13 times more than the opening day at the box office. Now, 22 years and almost 50 films later, his new arrival, The Diplomat, might earn massively more than his first opening day!

As per the expectations, The Diplomat might earn in the range of 4 – 5 crore on the opening day, which is almost 336% higher than his first opening day at the box office!

John Abraham’s Last Holi

However, John Abraham‘s last Holi was better than his current Holi, as per the predictions. His last Holi release was Rocky Handsome, helmed by late director Nishikant Kamat. The film opened at the box office with 5.4 crore, which is higher than the expected number for his current release. All eyes are on the opening day collection!

