He was Batman. But he never looked back. Michael Keaton may’ve helped define Batman for a whole generation, but ask him about watching those iconic Batman films, and he’ll tell you he simply never did.

“I know people don’t believe this,” Keaton told Variety, “that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that.”

And no, it’s not some ego thing either. Keaton just doesn’t spend much time revisiting the past. “There’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!” That’s about as Keaton as it gets.

Michael Keaton came back curious, not nostalgic. And his Batman still hits different.

This makes Michael Keaton’s return in The Flash even more fascinating. It’s been over 30 years since Batman Returns hit theaters in 1992, and fans never expected to see Keaton in the cape again. But why now? “It seemed like fun,” he said during the Variety interview. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially.”

He viewed the whole superhero universe from a distance, like someone peeking in on an entirely new planet.

While the Bat-verse has evolved with brooding tones and endless reboots, Keaton’s version always stayed in a class of its own — sleek, sharp, and unapologetically stylized. So when reminded that Batman has changed a lot since his version, Keaton grinned and replied, “Not mine.”

There’s something undeniably cool about that. He doesn’t obsess over the legacy. He just shows up, delivers, and moves on.

And somehow, that’s the most Batman thing ever.

