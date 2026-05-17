Jon Favreau is a multi-talented Hollywood personality, and his next directorial, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, is all set to be released next weekend. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but is expected to debut with $100 million at the North American box office. Its success will add another feather to Jon’s directorial filmography, but how much will The Mandalorian and Grogu have to earn worldwide to become his all-time top grosser? Keep scrolling for more.

Favreau has given some of the biggest movies of his career. He directed the first-ever MCU movie, Iron Man, which laid the foundation for the much-loved superhero universe. He also directed the live-action The Jungle Book, which was praised for the breathtaking visuals, emotional storytelling, and lifelike animal performances.

Which does Jon Favreau direct the highest-grossing film?

According to reports, Jon Favreau’s 2019 The Lion King is the highest-grossing film of all time. It is the remake of Disney’s 1994 animated classic. It follows Simba’s journey from a guilt-ridden cub to the rightful king of the Pride Lands. According to Box Office Mojo, The Lion King collected $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing animated features of all time.

Box office summary of The Lion King

Domestic – $543.6 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.66 billion

How much must The Mandalorian and Grogu earn to become Jon Favreau’s biggest directorial success ever?

Pedro Pascal-starrer Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is facing a huge challenge ahead to become Jon Favreau’s top-grossing directed movie ever. The upcoming Star Wars movie must aim for the $1.7 billion mark at the worldwide box office to comfortably surpass The Lion King and become the highest-grossing Favreau-directed movie.

Can the Star Wars movie achieve this feat?

The film certainly has some advantages working in its favor, like helping revive mainstream excitement around Star Wars after the divisive sequel trilogy era: Baby Yoda‘s massive popularity and even Pedro Pascal’s after The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. Star Wars is a massive franchise, making the upcoming film an elite Hollywood project, so it has a shot at beating The Lion King and entering the $1.7 billion club. But it would need a strong word of mouth, and since it is expected to open with over $100 million domestically, the movie will get a good start.

Jon Favreau helmed Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Grogu will be released on May 22.

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