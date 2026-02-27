Pedro Pascal has become one of the most recognized names in Hollywood in the past few years. From domination in television with hit shows like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us to appearing in major blockbusters, Pascal has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. The actor has recently grabbed the spotlight with his feature in the new Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

His big-screen career continues to grow with numerous commercial hits every year. Let’s take a look at his top 5 highest-grossing movies, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Worldwide Gross: $521.8 million

$521.8 million Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Where to Stream: Disney+

The movie is a reboot of the iconic The Fantastic Four superhero franchise, offering a new version of the core team. Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, a brilliant scientist and the group’s leader. The character emphasizes his intelligence and leadership as he guides the team on world-changing cosmic adventures. The film was a major box-office hit, grossing $521.8 million worldwide.

2. Gladiator II (2024)

Worldwide Gross: $462 million

$462 million Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Where to Stream: Paramount+ / Premium VOD

The film was a sequel to the legendary epic historical drama released in 2000. In the story, Pascal portrayed Roman general Marcus Acacius, a military leader whose ambitions and alliances shaped history. The character was a powerful, authoritative figure who became deeply entangled in the film’s political power struggle. The movie performed strongly at the box office, grossing $462 million worldwide.

3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Worldwide Gross: $410.9 million

$410.9 million Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Where to Stream: Disney+ / Hulu (region-dependent)

Pascal joined this stylish spy franchise as Agent Whiskey, a charismatic statesman agent known for his whip-fighting skills and cowboy swagger. His character initially appears to be an ally of the Kingsman organization, but eventually reveals a darker agenda, shifting the movie’s dynamics. Packed with stylish action and humor, the film was a global hit, grossing $410.9 million.

4. The Great Wall (2016)

Worldwide Gross: $335 million

$335 million Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Where to Stream: Netflix / Prime Video

This fantasy action film follows soldiers defending China’s Great Wall against terrifying creatures called Tao Tei. Pascal plays the role of a witty mercenary, Pero Tovar, an unpredictable character who adds humor to the epic monster battles. The character also provides strategic support during the battle against the monsters. The movie was a box-office success, earning $335 million worldwide.

5. The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Worldwide Gross: $190 million

$190 million Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Where to Stream: Netflix / Prime Video

In the action thriller film, Pascal stars as Dave York, who is a former partner with hidden motives that drive the film’s central conflict. His character plays a crucial role as a trusted friend whose betrayal becomes the emotional core of the film’s climactic confrontation. The intense revenge thriller resonated with audiences, grossing $190 million at the box office.

Pedro Pascal’s journey in Hollywood reflects a steady rise from supporting roles to leading a major franchise. From Roman war epics and spy adventures to superhero blockbusters, his diverse filmography has helped him build a strong box-office presence. The actor will be next seen in The Mandalorian & Grogu and Avengers: Doomsday.

