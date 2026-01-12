Wagner Moura, who became a global household name after his terrific portrayal of Pablo Escobar in the highly acclaimed crime drama series Narcos, has now made history. The Brazilian star recently became the first Brazilian actor to win the Golden Globe in the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his performance in the 2025 political thriller The Secret Agent. In this article, we’ve rounded up five must-watch live-action movies and TV shows from Wagner Moura’s career, along with details on where you can watch them.

1. Narcos (2015)

Creators : Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard & Doug Miro

: Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard & Doug Miro IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Where to Watch: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The series follows the rise of Pablo Escobar, Colombia’s most powerful drug lord, and the rapid expansion of the Medellín Cartel. It also shows how DEA agents and Colombian authorities plan to bring him down and put an end to his violent reign of terror.

2. Elite Squad (2007)

Director : José Padilha

: José Padilha IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: Set in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian crime film follows Captain Nascimento, a tough BOPE officer, as he leads dangerous missions against drug gangs. At the same time, he searches for a worthy candidate to replace him.

3. The Secret Agent (2025)

Director : Kleber Mendonça Filho

: Kleber Mendonça Filho IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: Set against the backdrop of Brazil’s military dictatorship in 1977, The Secret Agent revolves around a widowed academic, Armando (Wagner Moura), who is forced to go on the run after he publicly opposes a corrupt government officer. The fugitive arrives in his hometown, Recife, during carnival week using a fake identity, hoping to reunite with his son to flee the country.

4. Dope Thief (2025)

Creator : Peter Craig

: Peter Craig IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV+ (India & U.S.)

Plot: Set in Philadelphia, the crime drama miniseries follows two longtime friends, Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), who pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. Their scam spirals out of control when they target the wrong operation, pulling them into a dangerous web of organized crime, betrayal, and violence.

5. Civil War (2024)

Director : Alex Garland

: Alex Garland IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV+ (India) | HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The dystopian thriller film follows a group of war journalists traveling across the United States during a modern civil war. As the country descends into violence, they race toward Washington, D.C., hoping to reach the President and document what’s happening around them.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 5 Must-Watch Son Ye-jin K-Dramas: From Crash Landing On You To Thirty-Nine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News