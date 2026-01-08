Hollywood’s 2026 theatrical release slate is turning out to be one of the most exciting in years. From long-awaited franchise entries to ambitious new films from veteran filmmakers, this year promises an intriguing blend of visual spectacle, heartfelt storytelling, and substantial box-office potential. Whether it’s epic sci-fi, superhero movies, or highly anticipated projects directed by celebrated filmmakers, these are the 10 Hollywood films audiences around the world must be eagerly waiting for in 2026.

1. The Odyssey

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release Date: July 17, 2026

Plot: In the action fantasy, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, a battle-hardened Greek hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. His long journey is filled with monsters, gods, and moral dilemmas, while his family waits years for his return, not sure if he is even alive.

2. Disclosure Day

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release Date: June 12, 2026

Plot: While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone.

3. Avengers: Doomsday

Director: Russo Brothers

Russo Brothers Release Date: December 18, 2026

Plot: Set after the events of Thunderbolts⁎, the star-studded superhero film brings together the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the X-Men as they unite against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., to prevent a multiverse-level disaster.

4. Dune: Part Three

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release Date: December 18, 2026

Plot: Reportedly based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah, the threequel apparently takes place 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, now ruling as emperor. As unrest grows and people begin to worship him, Paul struggles with the responsibilities of power and the consequences of the future he has foreseen.

The official title for Denis Villeneuve’s third Dune film will be called “Dune: Part Three,” not “Dune: Messiah” according to Variety. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/aWgeZzpvvK — 𝐑. Å𝐥í | Secrets of Dune (@SecretsOfDune) July 8, 2025

5. Digger

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Release Date: October 2, 2026

Plot: The black comedy purportedly follows a powerful and influential man (Tom Cruise) who believes he can change the world for the better. As his bold ideas and actions begin to spiral out of control, his mission to fix humanity leads to chaos, forcing him to face the consequences of his own ambition.

6. Michael

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Release Date: April 24, 2026

Plot: The musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson, focusing on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It explores his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

7. Supergirl

Director: Craig Gillespie

Craig Gillespie Release Date: June 26, 2026

Plot: The film follows Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While travelling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

8. The Adventures of Cliff Booth

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release Date: TBA

Plot: It’s a follow-up to the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It follows Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, who works as a behind-the-scenes fixer in early-1970s Hollywood, navigating the shifting power dynamics and hidden realities of the film industry.

First images of Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in the upcoming movie “The Continuing Adventures Of Cliff Booth”. pic.twitter.com/aLkkvbyheq — vivi (@itshighart) July 29, 2025

9. The Dog Stars

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release Date: August 28, 2026

Plot: Based on Peter Heller’s 2012 novel, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has wiped out most of humanity. It follows Hig (Jacob Elordi), a civilian pilot, and a tough ex-marine (Josh Brolin) as they struggle to survive against dangerous elements and protect themselves while searching for hope beyond isolation.

Ridley Scott’s THE DOG STARS starring Margaret Qualley, Jacob Elordi, Guy Pearce and Josh Brolin has been delayed to August 28, 2026. pic.twitter.com/Ua7IqxTvox — Margaret Qualley Updates (@mqupdates) December 22, 2025

10. Resident Evil

Director: Zach Cregger

Zach Cregger Release Date: September 18, 2026

Plot: After Barbarian and Weapons, fans are waiting for Zach Cregger’s next directorial feature – a reboot of the Resident Evil film series. The horror film follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. His routine job turns into a nightmare when a viral outbreak erupts, trapping him in a chaotic city filled with terrifying mutated creatures as he fights to survive.

FIRST LOOK: Zach Cregger’s RESIDENT EVIL has transformed Prague into a snowy Raccoon City, filming large-scale action sequences with gunfire, explosions, and stunt driving. 🧟‍♂️🎥 📺 RE Movie Details: https://t.co/RSwZ1e2Pzk

📅 Release Date: Sept 18, 2026

🔍 Source: The Prague… pic.twitter.com/FGBTRPq9hj — RESIDENCE of EVIL (@ROEnetwork) November 4, 2025

5 Special Mentions & Their Release Dates

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: November 20, 2026 Project Hail Mary: March 20, 2026 The Mandalorian and Grogu: May 22, 2026 Masters of the Universe: June 5, 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day: July 31, 2026

(Spider-Man: Brand New Day was excluded from the top ten list because we wanted to keep only one MCU project.)

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Hollywood Films Releasing In January That Should Be On Your Watchlist: From 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple To Send Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News