Science fiction is a genre that has long captivated filmmakers and audiences alike, blending imaginative storytelling with stunning visuals and fascinating ideas. In 2025, the genre continued to push boundaries across television, delivering bold concepts, futuristic worlds, and timely themes. For this feature, we’ve carefully curated a list of 10 essential sci-fi shows of 2025, along with details on where to stream them online.

1. Black Mirror Season 7

Creator : Charlie Brooker

: Charlie Brooker IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: It is a sci-fi anthology series featuring standalone stories set in the near future or unsettling alternate realities. The season spans a wide range of storylines – from an ailing schoolteacher undergoing a risky experimental procedure to a high-profile executive forced to confront an old acquaintance, and a famous Hollywood actress offered an unconventional role, etc.

2. Severance Season 2

Creator : Dan Erickson

: Dan Erickson IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming On: Apple TV+ (India & U.S.)

Plot: The dystopian sci-fi thriller Severance follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee at the biotech company Lumon Industries, whose workers have undergone a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives.

3. Star Wars: Andor Season 2

Creator : Tony Gilroy

: Tony Gilroy IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.)

Plot: Star Wars: Andor Season 2 continues Cassian Andor’s journey from a reluctant survivor into a committed rebel leader. Set in the years leading up to Rogue One, the season revolves around the fight against the Galactic Empire as the Rebel Alliance begins to take shape amid rising oppression.

4. Fallout Season 2

Creators : Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet

: Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India & U.S.)

Plot: The second season picks up with Vault 33 dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul/ Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) joining forces as they travel across the radioactive wasteland in search of Lucy’s missing father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan).

5. Pluribus

Creator : Vince Gilligan

: Vince Gilligan IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Apple TV+ (India & U.S.)

Plot: The story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where an alien virus has turned nearly the entire human population into a relentlessly optimistic hive mind. At the center of it all is Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a fantasy romance author who is mysteriously immune to the infection.

6. Foundation Season 3

Creators : David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman

: David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Apple TV+ (India & U.S.)

Plot: Set in a future ruled by the Galactic Empire, the series follows a group of exiles tasked with preserving knowledge and rebuilding civilization. After psychohistorian Hari Seldon predicts the Empire’s collapse and a prolonged dark age, he establishes the Foundation on a distant planet to help safeguard humanity’s future.

7. Murderbot

Creators : Paul Weitz & Chris Weitz

: Paul Weitz & Chris Weitz IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Apple TV+ (India & U.S.)

Plot: Set against the backdrop of a high-tech future, the series features Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role of a partly biological security robot. Somehow, the robot gains free will but tries to hide the secret from the humans. And in doing that, he reluctantly participates in dangerous missions to protect scientists. But all it really wants to do is binge-watch shows.

8. The Eternaut

Creator : Bruno Stagnaro

: Bruno Stagnaro IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: Based on a widely admired 1950s graphic novel, the show is about how a mysterious snowfall happens one night in the Argentine capital city, Buenos Aires. The horrific incident instantly kills most of the population. But Juan Salvo and a group of survivors soon realize that the snowstorm was just the beginning of something far more sinister.

9. Alien: Earth

Creator: Noah Hawley

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India) | Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The sci-fi horror series takes place in a world where cyborgs and synthetics (artificially intelligent humanoid robots) live with humans on Earth. When a mysterious deep-space research vessel crash-lands on the planet, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag team of soldiers learn about the greatest threat to Earth.

10. Cassandra

Director : Benjamin Gutsche

: Benjamin Gutsche IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The sci-fi thriller follows a family that moves into a technologically advanced home controlled by Cassandra, an old, previously inactive AI system. Once reactivated, the AI grows increasingly intrusive and manipulative, slowly exerting control over the household and exposing the psychological dangers of unchecked dependence on technology.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 6 Highly Anticipated Hollywood TV Shows Of 2026: From Bridgerton S4 To The Boys S5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News