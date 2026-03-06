Vishnu Vinyasam, starring Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika in the lead roles, has ended its first week on a disappointing note. The film started its run on a fair note and remained steady over the first weekend. However, on weekdays, it couldn’t maintain the required pace at the Indian box office and earned less than 11 crore net in the opening week. As a result, it recovered only 51% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Vishnu Vinyasam earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Telugu romantic comedy film received mixed reviews from critics and had a similar word of mouth among the audience. On day 7, it earned 60 lakh, a 29.41% drop. Overall, it has earned 10.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 12.03 crore gross. Considering an underwhelming momentum, the film is likely to conclude its run by the end of the second week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 2.25 crore

Day 4 – 1 crore

Day 5 – 1 crore

Day 6 – 85 lakh

Day 7 – 60 lakh

Total – 10.2 crore

Likely to secure a losing verdict

Vishnu Vinyasam was reportedly made at a budget of 20 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 10.2 crore net so far, thus recovering 51% of the budget. To enter the safe zone, the film must earn 9.8 crore more, which looks slightly difficult. With an expected lifetime recovery of less than 100%, it is likely to secure a losing verdict at the Indian box office. Let’s see if the film turns it around during the second weekend.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 10.2 crore

Recovery – 51%

More about the film

Vishnu Vinyasam is directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. It also stars Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyyengar, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. The film released in theaters on February 27.

