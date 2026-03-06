Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 is enjoying a bonus run at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s epic war-action drama is a success. But where does it stand compared to Gadar 2? Scroll below for a detailed week 6 report!

How much did Border 2 earn in 42 days in India?

According to estimates, Border 2 added 15 lakh to the kitty on day 42. It saw a 40% drop after the Holi festivities. It is commendable how T-Series production continues to mint moolah despite new releases like The Kerala Story 2 and O’Romeo.

The 6th week has concluded with a total collection of 1.43 crore, which is about a 44% drop from the last week. The cumulative earnings in India have reached 361.67 crore net. Border 2 is made on a budget of 275 crore. In 42 days, the producers have raked in returns of 86.67 crore.

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Box Office (6-week comparison)

Gadar 2 is Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film of all time with a domestic lifetime of 525.50 crore. In 6 weeks, Anil Sharma‘s directorial had accumulated 522 crore in India. In comparison, the Republic Day 2026 release lags behind by 31% earnings.

Here’s a detailed week-wise comparison between the two films (India net collection):

Border 2 vs Gadar 2

Week 1: 244.97 crore vs 284.63 crore

vs Week 2: 78.92 crore vs 134.47 crore

vs Week 3: 26.45 crore vs 63.35 crore

vs Week 4: 7.35 crore vs 27.55 crore

vs Week 5: 2.55 crore* vs 7.28 crore

vs Week 6: 1.43 crore* vs 4.72 crore

Total – 361.67 crore* vs 522 crore

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 40 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 361.67 crore*

ROI: 86.67 crore

ROI%: 31.51%

India gross: 426.77 crore*

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 484.02 crore*

Verdict: Plus

