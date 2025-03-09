Director-Producer Anil Sharma is elated as his movie Vanvaas had a grand satellite streaming yesterday (March 8). Even though the movie could not rake in numbers at the box office, it received an immense critical acclaim. The director is known for showcasing emotional and familial stories on the big screen which resonates with the audience. In an interaction with Koimoi, he revealed whether he would be taking any inspiration from the recently held Mahakumbh.

Reportedly, there have been cases of people abandoning their old parents at the Mahakumbh, an incident which also forms the crux of Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas. There have been many other real-life cases at the Mahakumbh when it comes to families being separated or reunited. When asked whether he would like to get any inspiration from these incidents, the filmmaker was quick to refuse.

Anil Sharma said, “It’s a sad situation and I don’t want to use that. Please see, jin logo ki family ne apne mata pita ko waha pe chodha hai, unko main use karke main apna publicity karu, mujhe acha nahi lagta. Woh bohot painful situation hai un logo ke liye and I feel really sad regarding this.”

The director’s previous 2023 film Gadar 2 was a blockbuster and a sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Recently, there were rumors of Govinda being approached for the 2001 movie before Sunny Deol. Anil Sharma also broke his silence on the same.

He said, “Bohot jawab de chuka hun, abhi inn sab baaton ka koi matlab nahi hai. Yeh Gadar 1 ki baat hai and yeh sab galat fehmi hain logo ki. Govinda Mera bohot hi priya kalaakar hain, un ke liye kuch alag tarike ki filmein hoti hain. Woh filmein jab woh karte hain, bohot hi kamaal karte hain.”

Talking about Vanvaas, the film has also been produced and written by Anil Sharma. It stars Nana Patekar alongside his son and actor Utkarsh Sharma. The film deals with the heart-wrenching occurrences of children abandoning their old parents.

