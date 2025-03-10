Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s emotional drama Vanvaas is set to take over worldwide audiences with its digital premiere. Visionary director Anil Sharma helms the movie, which features stellar performances by Patekar, Sharma, Simrath, and Rajpal Yadav. It tugs at the heartstrings with its beautiful tale of love lost and bonds rediscovered.

“Blood may abandon you, but destiny finds a way to give you a family.” That’s precisely what unfolds when a dementia-stricken father, cruelly exiled by his sons in Varanasi, crosses paths with a street-smart thief. What begins as a selfish ploy becomes an extraordinary journey of redemption, proving that even the most broken souls can find healing in the unlikeliest places.

A fresh take on modern-day Ramayana, Vanvaas will premiere on March 14, 2025 on Zee5! The movie revolves around Deepak (Nana Patekar), a dementia-stricken father who has been abandoned by his sons on the ghats of Varanasi. He believes his children are lost and sets out to find them. Deepak crosses paths with Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a cunning thief who initially sees him as an easy target. But as their journey unfolds, Deepak’s innocence stirs something deep within Veeru, forcing him to confront his conscience. When the truth resurfaces, will Veeru walk away or fight for the man who unknowingly became his guiding light?

Speaking about his vision, director Anil Sharma said, “As a filmmaker, some stories come to you not just as scripts but as emotions waiting to be brought to life. Vanvaas is one such story raw, real, and deeply moving. Nana Patekar was a dream to direct—his ability to live a character rather than just play it is what makes him a legend. Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Rajpal Yadav brought incredible depth and sincerity to their characters, making this ensemble truly special. The love this film received in theatres was beyond expectations, and now, with ZEE5 bringing Vanvaas to homes across the world, I’m thrilled that more people will experience its magic. This Holi, I promise—it won’t just be colors that touch your heart, but Vanvaas too.”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar shared his thoughts, saying, “Some stories are created purely for entertainment, while others make us reflect and linger in our minds. ‘Vanvaas’ is one such film; it feels very personal. It tells a story that unfolds daily in various corners of our society. When I first heard the script, it immediately resonated with me because it addressed the truth that we often overlook. The response in theaters was overwhelmingly positive, and I genuinely hope that this love continues as the film reaches even more audiences on ZEE5.”

Utkarsh Sharma added, “Veeru is not just a thief; he’s someone who’s been lost himself, searching for meaning in a world that doesn’t care. His bond with Deepak ji transforms him in ways he never imagined. There’s a subtle beauty in how their journey together redefines both their lives. It’s a story of redemption, and as an actor, I feel privileged to be a part of such an emotional and soul-stirring story. The response from the theatres has been overwhelming, and now, with the world getting to see this story on ZEE5, I’m excited for audiences to witness this incredible journey of change and hope!”

Simrath mentioned, “Meena’s role in Vanvaas may not be large, but her character holds a vital part of the emotional essence of the story. The film is a powerful exploration of abandonment, care, and human connection, and her presence, however brief, adds layers to the plot. It’s a film that touches your heart long after the credits roll, and I hope it resonates with viewers everywhere when it premieres on ZEE5.”

