The Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar starrer Vanvaas witnessed its satellite streaming yesterday (March 8). However, the film was heavily compared with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s 2003 movie Baghban. Now, in his latest conversation with Koimoi, Utkarsh broke his silence on the same and pointed out how the two films are different from each other.

Utkarsh Sharma On Vanvaas Being Compared To Baghban

While Utkarsh Sharma admitted that both Vanvaas and Baghban deal with the issue of parents being abandoned by their children, they are actually very different from each other. The Gadar 2 actor said, “If you’ve seen the film, it’s a very different movie. Baghban and Vanvaas ka genre ek hain, which is a family drama. This is more of a comedy and explores a different social issue. Baghban was on parents ke abandonment and uss mein ek love story. This is more of what is happening in our society. Abhi humne jaise dekha ki lost parents paye gaye hain Mahakumbh. Yeh har 2-3 hafte mein aisa ho raha hai. North South kahi par bhi chale jaiye especially jo dharmik sthal hain. It’s an unfortunate reality ki log apne parents ko abandon karke chale jaate hai aur ache ghar ke log hote hain, yeh bhi nahi ki out of poverty or lack of education. But highly educated people are also abandoning the hand that fed them once.”

Vanvaas Highlights The Dark Reality Of The Society

Furthermore, Utkarsh Sharma said that Vanvaas is based on several real-life incidents and highlights the dark reality of our society. He went on to say, “It’s a dark reality of our society that needs to change. So with this film, we have tried to create an awareness to this. Aur jinke ache relations hain apne parents ke saath, unke rishte aur gehre ho jayenge iss film se. So Baghban ke saath comparison, genre wise theek hain but film dono bohot hi alag hai.”

For the unversed, Vanvaas was critically appreciated for its sentimental subject and honest performances, but it failed to rake in numbers at the box office. The movie has been directed by Anil Sharma. Apart from Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, it also stars Simratt Kaur Randhawa and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Women’s Day 2025 Special: Remembering Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Kashibai As A Beacon Of Grace & Enduring Resilience

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News