After the success of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao is back with another big-screen release. Yes, his Maalik is just two days away from theatrical release, and fans are excited to see the actor in a massy avatar. It’ll be a treat to watch an intense Rajkummar pulling off action stuff, and considering his versatility, it won’t surprise us if he manages to do it effortlessly. While he will likely excel in his role, the film’s box office performance on day 1 is expected to remain low. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Scheduled to release this Friday

Directed by Pulkit, the Bollywood action thriller is scheduled to release this Friday, July 11. It is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Tips Industries and Northern Lights Films, respectively. It also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. It is being distributed by Pen Marudhar.

Failed to build momentum after a good trailer

Maalik’s trailer was unveiled on the internet a week ago, and the response was mostly positive. Rajkummar Rao looked in beast mode, like a crossover of Animal and Pushpa. The promo made a good impression, and expectations soared high for the film. However, after the trailer release, the momentum was lost somewhere, which harmed the potential of the opening day. Even a couple of good songs could have done the job.

The Maalik team has been conducting routine promotional activities, which aren’t helping the film much on the ground or on the internet. So, despite Bhool Chuk Maaf’s success, Rajkummar Rao hasn’t been able to carry the winning momentum forward.

No big competition as such

The good thing is that the Rajkummar Rao starrer won’t be facing any big competitors, so the final screen/ show count is going to be decent to good. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is releasing alongside, but it won’t do any harm. Hollywood’s Superman is releasing this Friday, but it will cater mostly to urban centers. Rajkummar’s film will have an open space to perform in the mass centers.

Day 1 box office prediction of Maalik

Considering both positives and negatives in the pre-release stage, Maalik is heading for a day 1 collection of 3-3.8 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be a low score to begin the theatrical journey, and depending upon word-of-mouth, the actual collection might decrease or increase a bit.

For those who don’t know, Rajkummar’s last theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, earned 7.2 crore on day 1. Compared to it, his latest release is likely to open with a 58.33-47.22% lesser collection.

