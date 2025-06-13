Many actors have struggled to find their form in the post-COVID era, but some were lucky enough to drive winning numbers at the Indian box office. One of those lucky actors is Rajkummar Rao, who has maintained a healthy success ratio at the Indian box office. He has witnessed eight theatrical releases so far and has fared much better than the Singham of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Started with three consecutive failures

Rajkummar’s first theatrical release in the post-COVID era was Badhaai Do. It earned just 19.50 crore net in India and was declared a flop. It was followed by HIT: The First Case, an official Hindi remake of Vishwak Sen’s film of the same name. It earned a dismal 7.50 crore net and was declared a flop. Even his next theatrical release, Bheed, was a flop with just a 2 crore net collection.

Srikanth and Stree 2 gave some relief

After three consecutive failures, Rajkummar Rao tasted success with Srikanth. It earned 49.50 crore net and was declared a plus affair at the Indian box office. However, after Srikanth, his Mr & Mrs Mahi turned out to be a losing affair with a total of 35.14 crore net. His Stree 2 turned out to be an epic success with a historic collection of 627.50 crore net. It secured a super duper hit verdict.

The winning streak continues!

After Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also became a success and secured a plus verdict with a sum of 44.48 crore net. His latest release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is also a plus affair with a collection of 72.80 crore net (still running).

As we can see, the versatile actor has delivered four failures (Badhaai Do, HIT, Bheed, and Mr & Mrs Mahi) and four successful films (Srikanth, Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Chuk Maaf) in the post-COVID era.

Rajkummar Rao’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Badhaai Do – Flop

HIT: The First Case – Flop

Bheed – Flop

Srikanth – Plus

Mr & Mrs Mahi – Losing

Stree 2 – Super duper hit

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – Plus

Bhool Chuk Maaf – Plus

Post-COVID box office success ratio of Rajkummar Rao

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Rajkummar Rao’s post-COVID success ratio is 50%, which is a healthy number. It’s much better than Ajay Devgn (30%), who has delivered some money spinners like Drishyam 2, Shaitaan, and Raid 2.

