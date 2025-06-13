The way things are proceeding, it is safe to say that the streak of big money spinners isn’t stopping anytime soon for Hollywood. After the blockbuster success of A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch, How To Train Your Dragon is on track to make big earnings. The list will get longer as the much-awaited Jurassic World Rebirth hits theatres next month. Starring Scarlett Johansson, the magnum opus aims to register a smashing opening at the North American box office. Keep reading for a detailed projection report!

Enjoying strong buzz on the ground

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the upcoming sci-fi action film is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. In the Jurassic World series, it’s the fourth film, and is said to be a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion. Since Jurassic Park is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, the upcoming biggie is enjoying strong buzz on the ground level.

As per Deadline, Jurassic World Rebirth is mostly trending really well with adults below 25, both males and females. The strong buzz is expected to show up during the pre-sales. Also, the padding of the successful franchise will attract the audience of other age groups.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s opening weekend projection at the North American box office

Considering the positive factors, Jurassic World Rebirth is projected to earn a solid $115 million-$135 million at the North American box office during the 5-day opening weekend (2-6 July). Since it’s an early projection, it is said that the film has the potential to exceed the expected range, thus surprising everyone.

Set to be the biggest non-MCU opener of Scarlett Johansson

With the above projected start, the magnum opus is all set to record the biggest non-MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) opening for Scarlett Johansson. Also, it will be her first ever non-MCU $100 million+ opener at the North American box office. So, it’s really going to be a landmark film for the actress, from the box office perspective.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: How To Train Your Dragon Box Office: Needs To Earn Over $350 Million To Break Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News