Two English releases have arrived in the theaters, and it seems like there is an intense fight at the Indian box office between the two international releases – Ballerina and How To Train Your Dragon! Both have done good business with the ticket pre-sales on BMS!
Ballerina Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales
Arriving from the world of John Wick, the American action thriller starring Ana De Armas registered an advance ticket sales of 22.95K on BookMyShow! A day before the release of the film, the ticket pre-sales closed at 16.46K. The film is set for a good opening at the box office!
How To Train Your Dragon Box Office Ticket Sales
Meanwhile, How To Train Your Dragon registered total advance sales of 19.76K on BMS. The live-action adventure fantasy American film closed its ticket pre-sales at 13.61K on BMS, a day before the release date, hinting at a good start!
Who Wins The Battle Between Dragon & Ballerina?
Between the two American films, Ana De Armas’s Ballerina is winning the ticket pre-sales battle against How To Train Your Dragon with a margin of almost 16.2% higher ticket sales. However, only the opening numbers will give a clear picture of who is winning this intense box office battle!
Fails To Enter Top 10 Pre-Sales
However, both films have failed to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Hollywood films in India on BMS. However, they have managed to surpass the ticket pre-sales registered by A Minecraft and Gladiator 2.
Check out the top ticket pre-sales of Hollywood films on BMS in India.
- Deadpool And Wolverine: 505K
- Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: 248K
- Interstellar Re-Release: 234K
- Godzilla x Kong: 193K
- Mufasa The Lion King: 152K
- Venom The Last Dance: 96K
- Captain America: 79K
- Moana 2: 67K
- Joker 2: 58K
- Kung Fu Panda 4: 50K
- Final Destination Bloodlines: 40K
- Thunderbolts TH: 39K
- Dune 2: 35K
- KOTPOTA: 25K
- Ballerina: 22.9K
- How To Train Your Dragon: 19.7K
- A Minecraft Movie: 12K
- Gladiator 2: 9K
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
