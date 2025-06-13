Two English releases have arrived in the theaters, and it seems like there is an intense fight at the Indian box office between the two international releases – Ballerina and How To Train Your Dragon! Both have done good business with the ticket pre-sales on BMS!

Ballerina Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales

Arriving from the world of John Wick, the American action thriller starring Ana De Armas registered an advance ticket sales of 22.95K on BookMyShow! A day before the release of the film, the ticket pre-sales closed at 16.46K. The film is set for a good opening at the box office!

How To Train Your Dragon Box Office Ticket Sales

Meanwhile, How To Train Your Dragon registered total advance sales of 19.76K on BMS. The live-action adventure fantasy American film closed its ticket pre-sales at 13.61K on BMS, a day before the release date, hinting at a good start!

Who Wins The Battle Between Dragon & Ballerina?

Between the two American films, Ana De Armas’s Ballerina is winning the ticket pre-sales battle against How To Train Your Dragon with a margin of almost 16.2% higher ticket sales. However, only the opening numbers will give a clear picture of who is winning this intense box office battle!

Fails To Enter Top 10 Pre-Sales

However, both films have failed to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Hollywood films in India on BMS. However, they have managed to surpass the ticket pre-sales registered by A Minecraft and Gladiator 2.

Check out the top ticket pre-sales of Hollywood films on BMS in India.

Deadpool And Wolverine: 505K Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: 248K Interstellar Re-Release: 234K Godzilla x Kong: 193K Mufasa The Lion King: 152K Venom The Last Dance: 96K Captain America: 79K Moana 2: 67K Joker 2: 58K Kung Fu Panda 4: 50K Final Destination Bloodlines: 40K Thunderbolts TH: 39K Dune 2: 35K KOTPOTA: 25K Ballerina: 22.9K How To Train Your Dragon: 19.7K A Minecraft Movie: 12K Gladiator 2: 9K

