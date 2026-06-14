During the last ten years, several action films have delivered solid box-office performances. The list includes the mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Fast X (2023), No Time to Die (2021), and Furious 7 (2015), among others. Last year, in 2025, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning crossed the $500 million worldwide milestone.

Until now, in 2026, no action-genre film has hit the $500 million worldwide target. The epic Chinese martial arts action film, Blades of the Guardians, is currently the top-grossing action movie of the year with a $215.4 million worldwide total.

On June 12, 2026, the Hong Kong action film The Furious was released in theaters. The martial arts movie currently holds a stellar 97% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But the question is: Can the highly positive critical reception translate into equally impressive ticket sales? With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much The Furious would need to earn to crack the current top five live-action, highest-grossing action films of 2026 globally.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Action Films of 2026 (Live-Action) – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the current top five live-action, highest-grossing action movies at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Blades of the Guardians: $215.4 million Dhurandhar: The Revenge: $152.9 million Mortal Kombat II: $128.7 million Masters of the Universe: $65.1 million * Shelter: $53.9 million

*Currently playing in theaters

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above numbers, it can be observed that for The Furious to become the highest-grossing action film of 2026, it would need to beat Blades of the Guardians’ $215.4 million global haul. It remains to be seen whether the Hong Kong action flick can capitalize on the positive reviews and generate strong enough word of mouth among moviegoers to achieve the milestone. The film’s final box office outcome will become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Furious All About

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki, the martial arts action film follows an ordinary man, Wang Wei (Xie Miao), who sets out to take on a ruthless criminal empire that kidnapped his daughter. On his side is Navin (Joe Taslim), a determined journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared.

The Furious Trailer

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