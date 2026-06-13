Both films, the 2006 comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, and its 2026 sequel, garnered positive reviews from critics and performed well at the box office. The first film earned $326.5 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo against a $35 million budget, and delivered an impressive 9.3x earnings-to-budget performance. On the other hand, the sequel has earned $665.1 million so far at the global box office against a $100 million budget. This suggests that although The Devil Wears Prada 2 has grossed more than double its predecessor, the 2026 film currently has a lower 6.7x earnings-to-budget ratio.

As of now, the sequel has generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $415.1 million over its $250 million theatrical break-even point. In comparison, the 2006 film earned a theatrical profit of $239 million beyond its $87.5 million break-even threshold. So, the two films have collectively generated an impressive $654.1 million in box office profit so far.

After completing six weeks in theaters, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now ahead of the worldwide totals of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 ($664.9 million), Justice League ($661.3 million), and is almost on par with Kung Fu Panda 2’s $665.7 million haul, according to Box Office Mojo. And now, it is closing in on the global earnings of Henry Cavill’s DCEU debut, Man of Steel. Keep scrolling to find out how much more the comedy-drama sequel needs to earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs. Man of Steel – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Man Of Steel, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $216.5 million

International: $448.6 million

Worldwide: $665.1 million

Man of Steel – Box Office Summary

North America: $291 million

International: $379.1 million

Worldwide: $670.1 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn more than $5 million to outgross Man of Steel in terms of worldwide gross. Although the star-studded comedy-drama sequel is in the later stages of its theatrical run, if it demonstrates steady weekday and weekend holds over the next 2-3 weeks, it has a chance to close this $5 million gap and outgross the superhero movie. Having said that, the film’s final box office outcome will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 All About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel follows Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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