Disclosure Day is an original film directed by Steven Spielberg, released worldwide in theaters on Friday. The movie has earned strong numbers from the previews at the North American box office. It is expected to crush industry projections and deliver strong numbers on its domestic opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. It has received positive reviews from critics with special praise for Spielberg’s direction, Emily’s performance, John Williams’ music, storytelling, and visuals. It is released during peak summer, and fans eagerly await Spielberg’s movies, which are also alien movies.

How much has the film collected from the Thursday previews at the North American box office?

According to reports, the movie collected $6.5 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. Disclosure Day is on par with Gladiator II‘s $6.5 million preview collection. The film’s Thursday previews collection is more than Bad Boys: Ride or Die‘s $5.9 million. This is expected to increase footfalls during its opening weekend at the North American box office.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to the initial projections, the movie was expected to earn between $30 million and $35 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. However, with such strong previews, the sci-fi alien movie is now tracking to earn between $50 million and $60 million in its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office.

Disclosure Day has already collected $12 million worldwide in its day1. It is going to have a strong debut worldwide as well. Spielberg’s movie follows a cybersecurity expert and a Kansas City meteorologist who become telepathically linked. They race to expose a decades-long government conspiracy regarding extraterrestrial visitations just as an impending global crisis threatens the planet. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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