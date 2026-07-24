Moana North America Box Office: Set To Beat The Scorpion King( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Moana has been one of the most successful film franchises starring Dwayne Johnson, but the latest live-action movie is emerging as a flop. The live-action remake, however, is set to surpass the box office total of Johnson’s The Scorpion King. It will surpass the domestic total of the 2002 movie soon. The live-action remake’s legs have improved at the North American box office as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

The live-action adventure movie collected $2.5 million on its second Wednesday at the North American box office. It has been ruling at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie has dropped by 42.1% from last Wednesday at the domestic box office. The film’s box office total in North America is $89.8 million. It is edging closer to the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office.

Moana is set to beat The Scorpion King at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Moana will soon surpass the domestic haul of The Scorpion King. For the unversed, The Scorpion King is the prequel and spinoff of The Mummy franchise, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role from The Mummy Returns. It is the first leading role of Dwayne Johnson. The Scorpion King collected $91.05 million at the box office in North America. It was a box office success.

Moana is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Scorpion King. It might have surpassed the domestic haul of The Scorpion King on Thursday only. The live-action remake is on track to earn between $120 million and $135 million domestically.

More about the movie

Moana has also surpassed The Scorpion King’s global haul. According to Box Office Mojo, The Scorpion King collected $180.6 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The live-action Disney movie has earned $186.1 million at the worldwide box office, thus surpassing the global haul of The Scorpion King. It will soon cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. Moana was released on July 10.

Box office summary

Domestic – $89.8 million

International – $96.3 million

Worldwide – $186.1 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Evil Dead With Less Than $50M Left To Earn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News