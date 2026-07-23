Moana North America Box Office: Still Needs $160M+ From Surpassing The OG Animation( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Moana is the big-budget Disney movie currently running in the theaters. The movie is part of a popular franchise, but it is not living up to expectations. The live-action remake is still millions of dollars short of surpassing the original animated film’s North American box office total. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the live-action remake collected so far at the North American box office?

The live-action remake has collected $4 million at the North American box office on its second discounted Tuesday. It is holding strong at the box office in North America. The film declined by 45.1% from last discounted Tuesday. It is less than Mufasa: The Lion King‘s $7.3 million but more than Snow White’s $1.5 million and Dumbo’s $1.7 million second Tuesday grosses. The domestic total of the live-action remake is $87.3 million.

Still needs more than $161 million to beat Moana’s total at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Moana was released in 2016. It is an original animation that became a sleeper hit. It collected over $248.7 million at the North American box office in its domestic run. The live-action remake has not yet crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. It still needs more than $161 million away from beating the OG Moana’s domestic haul. With the current momentum, the live-action will not surpass the 2016 hit’s theatrical run.

More about the live-action movie

The 2016 movie collected $643.5 million at the worldwide box office, whereas the current global total of the remake is just $183.6 million. It is miles away from that global total. The film is tracking to finally cross $200 million this weekend. There is nothing that could save this live-action remake from becoming a massive failure.

Moana follows the fearless wayfinder Moana as she answers the ocean’s call and embarks on a daring voyage beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by the powerful demigod Maui, she faces dangerous challenges, uncovers ancient mysteries, and fights to restore harmony while protecting her people and embracing her destiny. Moana was released on July 10.

Box office summary

Domestic – $87.3 million

International – $96.3 million

Worldwide – $183.6 million

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