The Odyssey North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Critical Reception & Domestic Opening

Christopher Nolan’s massively mounted fantasy action film The Odyssey hit U.S. theaters on July 17, 2026. The Matt Damon starrer currently holds a 94% critics’ score and an even better 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s stellar critical reception is being reflected in its box office performance.

According to an earlier projection by Variety, The Odyssey was expected to earn in the $90-100 million range in its opening weekend in North America. After delivering a $123.5 million domestic debut across 3,919 North American locations, the film has exceeded those projections. In comparison, Christopher Nolan’s previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, opened to $82.5 million domestically.

Delivers Biggest Monday of 2026 (North America)

On Monday (July 20), The Odyssey collected an impressive $18.7 million at the domestic box office. In doing that, the star-studded film has recorded the biggest Monday of 2026 so far and has overtaken Toy Story 5’s $17.3 million benchmark, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

That’s it!

Athena blessing Odysseus’ journey at US #BoxOffice, as #ChristopherNolan’s R-rated Epic #TheOdyssey grosses LEGENDARY est 18.7M on BIGGEST MON of 2026, beating #ToyStory5’s 17.3M!

#3 BIGGEST of ALL TIME for any R-rated film (Top5 below)!

#3 BIGGEST in Nolan’s career… https://t.co/Eg3hfoyGdm pic.twitter.com/3ds4UAO53i — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 21, 2026

Christopher Nolan’s 3rd Biggest Monday Ever

Not just that, the latest on-screen adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem has also registered the 3rd biggest Monday of all time for an R-rated film, behind only Deadpool & Wolverine ($24.4 million) and Deadpool ($19.8 million). The Odyssey also recorded the 3rd-biggest Monday ever for Christopher Nolan, behind only The Dark Knight ($24.5 million) and The Dark Knight Rises ($19.4 million).

With a current domestic total of $142.2 million, The Odyssey already ranks among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2026 at the domestic box office. Combined with its $140.3 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $282.5 million.

The Odyssey – Box Office Summary

North America: $142.2 million

$142.2 million International: $140.3 million

$140.3 million Worldwide: $282.5 million

Break-Even Point & Competition From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Odyssey is reportedly made on a budget of $250 million. This implies that it needs to earn an estimated $625 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. Considering the stellar start at the box office and the strong buzz, it appears well-positioned to surpass the estimated break-even threshold.

However, it is also expected to face fierce competition from Tom Holland’s upcoming superhero movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The final box office outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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