Ryan Reynolds On Next Deadpool Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Marvel fans have a reason to get excited about. While the buzz around Avengers: Doomsday continues, Ryan Reynolds has now shared an update about the future of the Deadpool franchise.

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Another Deadpool Movie

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, the actor confirmed that another Deadpool film is in the works. The update comes after months of speculation about where the fan-favorite character would go following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking at the event, Reynolds reflected on the vast collection of Deadpool comic book stories that are yet to be adapted for the screen. He also praised Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and writer Gerry Duggan, pointing out that there is still plenty of material available for future films.

In a video shared on X, Ryan Reynolds said, “There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”

Ryan Reynolds announces at Fanatics Fest that there will be another Deadpool film!⚔️

(🎥 hobbynonsense IG) pic.twitter.com/P96bOw6ESK — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) July 19, 2026

Previous Reports Had Hinted At A New Chapter

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has spoken about continuing the franchise. Last year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was developing ideas for the next chapter of Deadpool.

The project was reportedly being conceived as an ensemble film featuring X-Men characters alongside the Merc with a Mouth. However, Marvel Studios has not officially revealed any plot details.

While Reynolds did not reveal a title, release date, or storyline, his latest comments make it clear that another Deadpool movie is moving forward. For now, fans will have to wait for more official details, but Reynolds’ promise that the film is “going to be great” has already raised anticipation for the next adventure of Marvel’s most unconventional superhero.

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