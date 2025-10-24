Ryan Reynolds is a charming Hollywood personality best known for playing Deadpool in the Marvel movies. While his Marvel role has brought him global fame, the actor has also raked in massive box office numbers outside the superhero universe. From action-packed thrillers to family-friendly comedies, Reynolds’ non-Marvel films have proven that his appeal extends far beyond the red suit. Here, we rank his top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office outside the Marvel franchise.

We have excluded animated and voice roles from this list, focusing on the actor’s live-action roles. Hence, Detective Pikachu has not been included in this list despite its impressive collection. The actor’s rapport with Hugh Jackman thoroughly entertained the audience in Deadpool and Wolverine last year. It earned Marvel Studios a billion-dollar movie after a long time. Fans are eager to watch more of them in the MCU in the future.

5. IF (2024)

Worldwide collection – $190.5 million

The film follows a gifted young girl navigating a world of high-stakes illusions and dark secrets. Her talents put her in danger from those who exploit her abilities. Tension rises as she uncovers a hidden conspiracy that could change everything she thought she knew.

4. Safe House (2012)

Worldwide collection – $208.07 million

The film follows a young CIA operative tasked with protecting a dangerous fugitive, only to find himself targeted by lethal forces when the safe house is attacked. Ryan Reynolds plays Matt Weston, the rookie CIA agent assigned to guard the fugitive.

3. Green Lantern (2011)

Worldwide collection – $237.2 million

He stars as Hal Jordan / Green Lantern, the titular superhero learning to embrace his new powers. The film follows test pilot Hal Jordan, who is chosen to join the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps and must harness a powerful ring to protect the universe from a looming cosmic threat.

2. The Proposal (2009)

Worldwide collection – $317.3 million

The film follows a high-powered book editor who, facing deportation to Canada, convinces her assistant to marry her to keep her visa, leading to unexpected romantic sparks. Ryan Reynolds plays Andrew Paxton, her loyal assistant who reluctantly accepts the fake marriage and gradually falls for her.

1. Free Guy (2021)

Worldwide collection – $331.5 million

He stars as Guy, the cheerful NPC who breaks free from his programmed life to save his virtual world. The film follows a bank teller named Guy who discovers he is actually a non-player character (NPC) in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story.

On the professional front, Ryan Reynolds was last seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

