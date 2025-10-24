Scott Derrickson’s return to The Black Phone franchise has turned into a box office storm. The sequel, The Black Phone 2, is not only leading the charts but has also become the only movie in theaters right now that’s pulling massive crowds. Ethan Hawke is back as the terrifying Grabber, with Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw returning to their roles, and the combination is clearly striking gold again.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

A week since its release, the movie stands just a few thousand dollars away from hitting the $50 million mark worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The domestic box office is driving the numbers up, while the film’s limited overseas run has performed well too, with more countries set to release it right before Halloween.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $34.3m

International – $15.2m

Worldwide – $49.6m

The Black Phone 2 started its reign with a massive $27.3 million opening weekend. Since then, the film has kept up its streak, earning over $1 million daily across more than 3,400 theaters. Wednesday’s haul of $1.8 million towered 337% higher than Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which made around $425K. The pace shows no sign of slowing down as the second weekend looms, ensuring that this horror sequel stretches its domination even further.

Low Budget, High Returns for The Black Phone Sequel

Produced on a $30 million budget, the film is already set to double its cost soon and is expected to cross the $75 million mark in the next few days. That puts it in the league of the year’s profitable horror releases, defying the usual slump that plagues sequels.

The Black Phone 2 Set to Overtake Stephen King’s The Long Walk

The film’s next target is clear — The Long Walk, a Stephen King-inspired horror hit that has made $53 million worldwide, including $34.9 million domestically. The Black Phone 2 is pacing to overtake that total by the end of the weekend, an achievement that looks inevitable.

Beyond the numbers, the sequel has managed something rare for horror films. It’s being hailed as better than the original, with both audiences and critics backing it. For a genre that usually burns out by the second round, The Black Phone 2 is not just surviving, it is dominating.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

