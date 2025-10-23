The Michael Chaves-directed horror hit The Conjuring: Last Rites aims to enter the all-time top 300 highest-grossers list at the North American box office. The movie has a few hurdles in the way, but the gap is also less than $10 million. But will the film maintain its stronghold at the domestic box office amid the new releases? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is based on true events, similar to the previous Conjuring movies. It received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audience gave it all their love, making it a horror blockbuster and the highest-grossing horror movie of the year worldwide. However, the audience felt, “The performances still possess in The Conjuring, and while Last Rites maintains its signature eerie atmosphere, this conclusion falls short of the scare power of earlier installments.”

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit $180 million in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $165K on its day 47 at the North American box office. It faced a 51.3% decline from last Tuesday. Therefore, after forty days of release, the horror movie has hit $175.7 million in North America. Domestically, Last Rites is the 12th highest-grossing film of the year, sitting just behind F1: The Movie.

On track to enter the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films list at the domestic box office

Currently, The Conjuring 4 is the #330 highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. To enter the top 300 highest-grossers list in North America, Mel Gibson’s What Women Want’s $182.8 million domestic cume will have to be knocked down. Last Rites is less than $8 million away from beating What Women Want’s domestic haul and achieving this remarkable feat, but can it make it?

According to industry trackers, Patrick Wilson’s film is tracking to end its domestic run around $180 million. Therefore, it would not beat Mel Gibson‘s film or crack the domestic all-time top 300. But it can experience a Halloween boost and achieve this last milestone at the domestic box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theaters on September 5. It has collected over $482.37 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $55 million.

Box office summary

North America – $175.7 million

International – $306.6 million

Worldwide – $482.3 million

