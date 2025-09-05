The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, and Ben Hardy

Director: Michael Chaves

What’s Good: There are some fun scares, and the family dynamic makes things matter.

What’s Bad: The series has run its course, and the developments feel too cliché for their own good.

Loo Break: Right in the middle, it might be a good time for a rest, before the third act arrives with its insanity.

Watch or Not?: Yes! Especially fans of The Conjuring franchise.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 136 Minutes.

The Conjuring series is one of the major horror franchises of all time, and all of it started with a fantastic first installment by James Wan, who since the second film has basically given the reigns to other filmmakers, with Michael Chaves being the guardian of the franchise now, having directed four films in it, including Last Rites, the supposedly final film, and one that goes back to the basics and has fun with the horror elements while also giving enough heart to make the events have weight.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review: Script Analysis

When the first Conjuring film landed in theatres it was a splash and the ignition for what it is today, one of the most successful and consistent horror franchises in the history of cinema, and yet, it would be a lie to say that the quality has remained consistent, with many of those films being disappointing or just plain bad, which doesn’t really help the perception of the series. After a disappointing third installment, the main series starring the Warrens returns with Michael Chaves again in the director’s chair and a script that knows how to have fun.

The story in this one is rather simple, and yet, the script manages to instill a sense of commentary on the nature of fame and what to do with it, as the Warrens become more and more famous, and their exploits more and more well-known to the public. This new development gives the characters a new challenge to face, together, as a family, which becomes the crux of the film, for better or worse, because, yes, this is a horror film, but at times, you might forget it.

However, the script balances things out with a very wild third act that is just fun to watch. This film might not reach the highs of the first one, but it is definitely better than half the films that have come before it. The film also tries to set up a legacy sequel with other members of the Warren family, or at least that is what it seems to be doing, but I hope that isn’t the case.

However, even when the family plot is strong, the rest of the elements in the story feel cliché and played out, as if the filmmakers are running out of ideas really fast. It might be the time to put the franchise to rest, at least for a while, and come back in the future with more novel ideas. The Warrens have an entire room filled with demonic items, and there could basically be a film for each of them, but let’s take our time with them before going that route.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review: Star Performance

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are the stars of the show, and they have always been. Even when the film clearly wants to set up their daughter as a protagonist for the next film or TV series, Wilson and Farmiga are the heart of it all. Their relationship is the reason most audience members have stayed on top of the franchise for so long.

The rest of the cast do their job, and there are some pretty fun cameos here and there, but the series has its stars, and they will let you know who they are in every single scene, because even when the script tries to make their characters unlikable, Wilson and Farmiga push through.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review: Direction, Music

Michael Chaves initiated his relationship with the franchise with La Llorona, one of the worst of the series, but he stayed loyal to the franchise. With the passing of time and several films later, the director has grown into a solid filmmaker, if this film is any indication. Chaves knows where to put all the jump scares, the way he shoots dialogue is tasteful, and the atmosphere is king. Nothing is terrifying, but it is fun and exciting.

Benjamin Wallfisch composes the score for the film, which is bombastic and scary. The music really elevates each scene, and the film would be less effective without it.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Movie Review: The Last Word

The Conjuring: Last Rites is a fun last installment for the series. The story really feels like an ending for the Warrens, but only time will tell if this is an actual ending or just one more chapter in the series. I believe the series should stop and say goodbye on this nice note, but only the box-office will decide the destiny of the franchise. It will be sad not to see Wilson and Farmiga fighting demons anymore, but everything that has a beginning has an end.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

The Conjuring: Last Rites released on 5th September, 2025.

