Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprised their roles for the comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit theaters on May 1, 2026. On the verge of completing five weeks in theaters, the film is still posting strong box-office numbers. After opening to $76.7 million in North America, it added another $5.9 million during the May 29-31 weekend. On June 3, it collected $0.7 million and ranked among the five titles on the domestic box office chart. This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $211.7 million.

The Devil Wears Prada Duology Combined Worldwide Earnings

Combined with its $432.2 million international haul, the sequel’s worldwide total now stands at $643.9 million. Since the original film earned $326.5 million globally, the combined worldwide earnings of both films are $970.4 million. It remains to be seen if The Devil Wears Prada 2 can close this $29.6 million gap to take the franchise gross beyond the $1 billion mark.

As it continues its run, the sequel has just surpassed the worldwide earnings of the 2016 animated blockbuster Moana, which grossed $643.3 million globally. And now, it is closing in on the global earnings of Chris Hemsworth’s 2013 superhero film, Thor: The Dark World. Keep scrolling to find out how much more The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs. Thor: The Dark World – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $211.7 million

International: $432.2 million

Worldwide: $643.9 million

Thor: The Dark World – Box Office Summary

North America: $206.4 million

International: $438.4 million

Worldwide: $644.8 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that although The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already surpassed Thor: The Dark World’s domestic total still needs to earn just $0.9 million more to overtake the worldwide total of the MCU movie. At its current pace, the comedy-drama sequel is expected to hit this target very soon. The film’s final box office verdict will be clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel follows Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada Franchise Box Office: How Much The Sequel Needs To Surpass $700 Million In Combined Theatrical Profit?

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