The Devil Wears Prada hit theaters in 2006, and it garnered positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. The comedy-drama, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, also performed well at the box office. Its sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, was released on May 1 and will complete five weeks in theaters this Friday. It currently holds a 78% critics’ score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sequel’s positive critical reception is reflected in the film’s box office performance. Despite the arrival of several newer releases like Obsession, Backrooms, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has found a place among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart.

Compared to the first film’s $27.5 million opening, the sequel earned $76.7 million in its 3-day opening weekend in North America. After recently adding another $5.9 million over the May 29-31 weekend, its cumulative domestic total has reached $210.9 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Combined with its $432.2 million international haul, The Devil Wears Prada 2’s worldwide total now stands at $643.1 million. Let’s take a closer look at the two films’ box office performance.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) – Box Office Summary

North America: $124.7 million

International: $201.8 million

Worldwide: $326.5 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) – Box Office Summary

North America: $210.9 million

International: $432.2 million

Worldwide: $643.1 million

Budget, Break-Even & Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

Now, let’s take a look at the budgets, break-even points (calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule), and estimated theatrical profits of the two films.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Budget: $35 million

Break-Even: $87.5 million

Theatrical Profit: $239 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026)

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

Theatrical Profit: $393.1 million

Can The Duology Cross $700 Million In Combined Profit?

Based on the above figures and calculations, the estimated combined theatrical profit of both films is around $632.1 million. So, The Devil Wears Prada 2 still needs to earn more than $67.9 million worldwide to take the duology’s combined theatrical profit past the $700 million mark. Keeping in mind the current stage in its theatrical run and competition from newer releases, crossing this profit milestone appears to be a challenging target. Having said that, the final verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot Of Devil Wears Prada 2?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to focus on Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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