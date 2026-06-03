Milly Alcock (of House of the Dragon fame) is all set for her solo superhero movie, Supergirl, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. This will be the second film in the DC Universe, which was created by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and DC Studios’ top brass. DCU’s first film, Superman, which featured a relatively fresh face, David Corenswet in the lead role, performed well both critically and commercially. The 2025 James Gunn-directed film holds an 83% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed a solid $618.7 million worldwide against a hefty $225 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

All eyes are now on whether Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl can replicate the critical and theatrical success of its predecessor. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three major challenges that could affect the theatrical profit of Supergirl.

1. A Packed June Theatrical Slate

Supergirl is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, but the month features a packed slate for moviegoers. It’ll kick off with Masters of the Universe and Scary Movie 6, both of which will be released on June 5, followed by Steven Spielberg’s buzzy sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which is slated for a June 12 release.

But Supergirl’s major competition is expected to come from Toy Story 5, which releases on June 19, one week before Supergirl. It could pose a challenge because both films may have a significant overlap in their target audiences. It’ll be followed by the eagerly anticipated animated comedy film, Minions & Monsters, which will hit theaters on July 1, just five days after Supergirl.

2. Budget & Break-Even

Although Supergirl’s exact production budget has not been officially confirmed, it is estimated at around $170 million. This suggests that the film would need to earn around $425 million worldwide just to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

Considering the film’s budget and estimated break-even point, it would need to earn more than $425 million to generate a profit at the box office. In the current theatrical landscape, crossing the $400-500 million mark is not an easy benchmark to achieve by any standard.

3. First Film’s Performance & Character Recognition

The first solo live-action Supergirl movie was released in 1984 and starred Helen Slater as the titular superhero. It managed to earn just $14.3 million at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The 1984 film’s underwhelming critical and theatrical performance may be a cause for concern for Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. But the 40+ years gap between the two films and the current theatrical landscape should allow the 2026 film to perform significantly better at the box office.

Although Milly Alcock’s brief appearance in James Gunn’s Superman was appreciated by fans, it is yet to be seen if moviegoers will flock to theaters in large numbers to watch a relatively lesser-known superhero character. The verdict will only be clear after the film’s release on June 26.

What’s Supergirl About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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