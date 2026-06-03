Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu continues its underwhelming run at the box office. It is still taking time to cross the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. However, it is inches away from crossing that mark, and with that, it is also edging away from surpassing the global haul of The Godfather. It is a classic in the world of cinema, not just in Hollywood but worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Mandalorian and Grogu collected around 42.2 million on its second Monday at the North American box office. It is the lowest second Monday for Disney’s Star Wars movies. The film remains at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. In 11 days, the film’s domestic total has hit $139 million. It is set to become the first Star Wars live-action feature not to exceed the $200 million domestic milestone.

Edges closer to the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office

In its second weekend, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu crossed the $100 million milestone overseas. The international total of the film has hit $109.2 million, and, allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection stands at $248.25 million. It is around $2 million away from hitting the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $139.0 million

International – $109.2 million

Worldwide – $248.2 million

Edges closer to beating the global haul of The Godfather

According to the data, The Mandalorian and Grogu is inches away from surpassing the global haul of The Godfather. For the unversed, The Godfather was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. He featured an ensemble cast including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte, and Diane Keaton. It is considered the second greatest film in American cinema and is followed by two sequels. Marlon Brando won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance.

The Godfather grossed $250.9 million worldwide. The Star Wars movie is less than $3 million away from surpassing The Godfather’s global haul. Surpassing The Godfather would be less about proving The Mandalorian and Grogu is the bigger cultural phenomenon and more about adding another historic benchmark to the film’s box office journey.

But can the Star Wars movie outrun The Godfather’s theatrical profit?

According to reports, the 1972 classic was made on a budget of only $6 million and has raked in almost 42 times that amount. On the other hand, Jon Favreau‘s film has a budget of $165 million, and it is tracking to end its run below $400 million; therefore, it will not beat The Godfather’s theatrical profit.

Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released in the theaters on May 22.

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