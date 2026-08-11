The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Overtakes The Dark Knight Rises To Become His Biggest-Ever Film Worldwide! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Prime Video)

The Odyssey keeps surprising us with its box office performance. Its weekend actuals have come higher than initially reported, whereas Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded lower weekend actuals. Christopher Nolan’s movie emerged as the director’s all-time highest-grossing film, surpassing his much-loved The Dark Knight Rises. It held the record for years, and Nolan has a new #1 movie worldwide. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Odyssey at the worldwide box office

The mythological epic by Christopher Nolan collected an insane $31.7 million in its 4th weekend at the box office in North America. It continues to stay at #2 in the box office rankings after Brand New Day. It lost 258 theaters in North America and dropped just 37.9% from last weekend. The epic saga has hit $461.4 million in North American cume.

The Odyssey is tracking to cross $500 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, internationally, it has an insane hold, dropping just 4.9% from last weekend. It collected $81.9 million on its 4th weekend at the overseas box office, bringing the total to $649.9 million. The worldwide total for the movie is $1.11 billion, and it achieved this in 25 days. It has beaten Joker as the 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $461.4 million

International – $649.9 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Becomes Christopher Nolan’s #1 hit of all time worldwide!

According to Box Office Mojo, Christopher Nolan‘s first epic has surpassed the global haul of The Dark Knight Rises to become his all-time highest-grossing film. The Odyssey has shattered The Dark Knight Rises’ longstanding record. For the record, The Dark Knight Rises collected $1.09 billion in its lifetime and is now Nolan’s #2 biggest hit ever globally.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Christopher Nolan movies worldwide

The Odyssey (2026) — $1.11 billion The Dark Knight Rises (2012) — $1.08 billion The Dark Knight (2008) — $1.01 billion Oppenheimer (2023) — $975.8 million Inception (2010) — $839.8 million Interstellar (2014) — $790.7 million Dunkirk (2017) — $526.0 million Batman Begins (2005) — $375.6 million Tenet (2020) — $365.3 million Insomnia (2002) — $113.8 million

Christopher Nolan-helmed The Odyssey is tracking to earn between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion in its global run. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

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