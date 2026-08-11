The Odyssey keeps surprising us with its box office performance. Its weekend actuals have come higher than initially reported, whereas Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded lower weekend actuals. Christopher Nolan’s movie emerged as the director’s all-time highest-grossing film, surpassing his much-loved The Dark Knight Rises. It held the record for years, and Nolan has a new #1 movie worldwide. Keep scrolling for the numbers.
The Odyssey at the worldwide box office
The mythological epic by Christopher Nolan collected an insane $31.7 million in its 4th weekend at the box office in North America. It continues to stay at #2 in the box office rankings after Brand New Day. It lost 258 theaters in North America and dropped just 37.9% from last weekend. The epic saga has hit $461.4 million in North American cume.
The Odyssey is tracking to cross $500 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, internationally, it has an insane hold, dropping just 4.9% from last weekend. It collected $81.9 million on its 4th weekend at the overseas box office, bringing the total to $649.9 million. The worldwide total for the movie is $1.11 billion, and it achieved this in 25 days. It has beaten Joker as the 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide.
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Worldwide collection breakdown
- Domestic – $461.4 million
- International – $649.9 million
- Worldwide – $1.1 billion
Becomes Christopher Nolan’s #1 hit of all time worldwide!
According to Box Office Mojo, Christopher Nolan‘s first epic has surpassed the global haul of The Dark Knight Rises to become his all-time highest-grossing film. The Odyssey has shattered The Dark Knight Rises’ longstanding record. For the record, The Dark Knight Rises collected $1.09 billion in its lifetime and is now Nolan’s #2 biggest hit ever globally.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Christopher Nolan movies worldwide
- The Odyssey (2026) — $1.11 billion
- The Dark Knight Rises (2012) — $1.08 billion
- The Dark Knight (2008) — $1.01 billion
- Oppenheimer (2023) — $975.8 million
- Inception (2010) — $839.8 million
- Interstellar (2014) — $790.7 million
- Dunkirk (2017) — $526.0 million
- Batman Begins (2005) — $375.6 million
- Tenet (2020) — $365.3 million
- Insomnia (2002) — $113.8 million
Christopher Nolan-helmed The Odyssey is tracking to earn between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion in its global run. The Odyssey was released on July 17.
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Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Becomes The Fastest Film To Cross The $550M Mark Domestically Despite A Harsh Drop
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