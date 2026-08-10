The Odyssey IMAX Box Office: Nolan’s IMAX Monster Beats Avatar 2 & Avatar, Becomes Biggest-Ever IMAX Hit! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s first epic, The Odyssey, has officially become IMAX’s biggest hit ever worldwide. The movie has now surpassed the global IMAX hauls of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, achieving a notable feat. It is also expected to set an IMAX record by earning $300 million worldwide in this format. Scroll below for the numbers.

The epic has solid momentum at the box office, and this weekend it emerged as the 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. The Nolan-helmed movie has also crossed the $450 million milestone at the domestic box office. A significant amount is contributed from the IMAX screenings worldwide.

The Odyssey’s IMAX collection worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest X post, Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey collected $147.3 million from the IMAX screenings in North America and $141.9 million overseas as of its 4th weekend. The film’s IMAX haul has hit the $289.3 million cume worldwide. It is also expected to hit the $300 million cume in IMAX screenings alone globally.

The Odyssey becomes the all-time highest-grossing IMAX release worldwide

It has also been revealed that The Odyssey has surpassed the global IMAX hauls of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water in its 4th weekend. For the record, Avatar collected $270 million, and Avatar: The Way of Water collected $257.8 million from the IMAX screenings worldwide. Avatar was the all-time highest-grossing film in IMAX, but the crown now belongs to The Odyssey. It will also be the first film ever to cross the $300 million milestone in IMAX alone. Nolan’s movie will be in the IMAX theaters till mid-September.

The story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures and supernatural forces along the way, including the terrifying Cyclops Polyphemus, deadly Sirens, and the mysterious goddess Calypso. The Odyssey was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $461.2 million

International – $643.6 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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