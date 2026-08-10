The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats The Dark Knight Rises, Age Of Ultron & More At Domestic BO! (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s epic saga The Odyssey has achieved a few more milestones at the box office in its 4th weekend, domestically and worldwide. It emerged as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. In North America, it surpassed $450 million, becoming Nolan’s 2nd-highest-grossing film worldwide and domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey crosses the $450 million milestone in North America

It experienced a spectacular 4th weekend at the North American box office. The Nolan-helmed epic collected $31.4 million in its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It still has a stronghold at the box office in North America, dropping just 38.6% despite losing 258 theaters on Friday. It has crossed the $50 million milestone domestically, and the collection has reached $461.1 million.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has surpassed The Dark Knight Rises as Christopher Nolan’s 2nd highest-grossing film ever domestically. For the unversed, The Dark Knight Rises raked in $448.1 million in its domestic lifetime. It has lost its #2 rank to The Odyssey as Nolan’s all-time 2nd-biggest hit in North America.

The Odyssey becomes the all-time 2nd highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide

At the worldwide box office, it has also achieved a new milestone. This weekend, it raked in $79.2 million from 81 international markets. It enjoyed a solid debut in Korea this weekend. The international total for the movie hits $643.6 million, bringing the worldwide total to $1.1 billion. It has surpassed Joker’s global haul to become the 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide.

The Odyssey has surpassed Joker‘s $1.08 billion global haul to rank #2. It has also surpassed Toy Story 5 as the second-highest-grossing film globally in 2026. Christopher Nolan’s film still holds strong worldwide and has yet to be released in major Asian markets. Nolan’s film is tracking to earn between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion worldwide. Matt Damon‘s starrer was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $461.2 million

International – $643.6 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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