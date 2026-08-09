Primetime North America Box Office: Here’s The Opening Weekend Target To Beat Robert Pattinson’s Other 2026 Debuts (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Primetime is the upcoming biographical psychological crime thriller starring Robert Pattinson. The film will hit the screens next month, and he already has two more releases this year: The Drama and The Odyssey. After the success of both movies, exhibitors are eyeing his upcoming thriller and its box-office performance. The first point of discussion is whether it will be able to top The Drama and The Odyssey’s opening weekends. Here’s how much it would need to achieve this spectacular feat.

Lance Oppenheim directs it, marking his narrative feature film debut. Pattinson plays Chris Hansen, with Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers in supporting roles. It is shaping up to be one of the greatest years for the actor, with so many different kinds of movies, from romance to epics to biopics. Pattinson is slowly becoming one of the most versatile Hollywood actors.

Which film recorded the biggest debut weekend for Robert Pattinson in 2026?

Robert Pattinson’s The Drama is a romantic comedy released earlier this year, and it collected $14.4 million in its opening weekend in North America. It had a modest budget and ended its domestic run with a $48.1 million box office total. Meanwhile, The Odyssey is still running in cinemas and has entered its 4th weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the Christopher Nolan movie collected $123.5 million on its opening weekend domestically.

It has become the 2nd highest-grossing R-rated movie ever in North America. The Odyssey’s domestic gross is $438.5 million and is expected to earn over $550 million in its lifetime. Therefore, The Odyssey wins the crown for the biggest domestic debut of the year for Pattinson.

How much will Primetime have to earn on its opening weekend to become Pattinson’s biggest 2026 debut?

It has a huge target on its head, and based on the numbers above, Primetime must earn around $124 million to beat The Odyssey as the biggest domestic debut for Robert Pattinson this year. It is a massive target, and Primetime will not be able to top that. However, it could beat the domestic debut gross of The Drama and become the second biggest domestic debut of 2026 for a Robert Pattinson starrer movie until Dune 3.

Dune 3 has generated a lot of hype, and Robert Pattinson also plays a villain in it. It is the last part of the Dune franchise and will surely open with strong numbers, likely in one of the top two spots among Robert Pattinson-starrer movies released this year.

Primetime follows the origins of the television news magazine To Catch a Predator, chronicling host Chris Hansen’s efforts to confront child sexual predators who were lured to a sting house and often arrested afterward. Robert Pattinson starrer Primetime will be released on September 25.

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