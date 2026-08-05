Robert Pattinson Box Office: The Odyssey Powers Him Past A Major Milestone, While Dune 3 Awaits ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Robert Pattinson is having a solid year at the box office. After The Drama, The Odyssey is also winning hearts, while Dune 3 is still months away before its release. With just two releases, the film has already crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Pattinson is getting his due as an actor financially after all, breaking away from his Twilight image. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Robert Pattinson’s 2026 releases so far and how much they have collected worldwide

The Drama

Robert Pattinson appeared in two movies, and they are completely of different genres. The Drama, released in April this year, became a notable success and one of A24’s biggest hits. It also features Zendaya alongside him, and they share the screen as an on-screen couple for the first time. It is a comedy-drama romance about a happily engaged couple who are put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. It collected $132.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run.

The Odyssey

Robert Pattinson made news for being the only actor in The Odyssey’s cast who wanted to read the script before signing. He appears as the antagonist, Antinous, in Nolan’s first epic ever. His performance received immense praise from critics and audiences, showcasing his range as an actor. He has come a long way from just being the Twilight actor. The Odyssey completed three weekends at the box office and continues its strong run. According to Box Office Mojo, it has reached $922.05 million in worldwide box office, making it the 5th-highest-grossing movie of 2026.

Robert Pattinson’s 2026 global cume crosses the $1 billion milestone with two releases

The cumulative worldwide grosses of The Odyssey and The Drama total a massive $1.05 billion. This major feat achieved by Robert Pattinson reaffirms his status as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. The year is far from over with Dune 3; another major biggie is still awaiting release. The Odyssey is still earning record numbers, and if Dune 3 performs well, Pattinson’s global box office haul could climb significantly, making 2026 one of the biggest years of his career.

What’s next for Robert Pattinson?

Besides Dune 3, he also has a few more releases this year. In September, Primetime will hit the screens, followed by Dune 3 in December. Here Comes the Flood is also scheduled for release this year, but the date has not yet been revealed. It is an eventful year for Robert Pattinson, and The Odyssey was released on July 17.

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