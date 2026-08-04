Obsession Box Office: Can Curry Barker’s Sleeper Horror Beat The Fantastic Four: first Steps’ Domestic Lifetime Collection? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession is the biggest horror hit of the year, and it has entered the all-time top 5 highest-grossing horror films worldwide. It is putting big-budget studio films to shame. The Curry Barker horror is now after the domestic haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It was the highest-grossing MCU movie of 2025. Thus, micro-budget horror sensation edges closer to The Fantastic Four movie’s domestic haul, but can it beat it? Keep scrolling to find out.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

The Curry Barker movie opened to a strong domestic box office in its debut weekend, earning $17.2 million. It is huge compared to its micro budget. The film stayed in the domestic top 5 for weeks and has finally lost its charm. After 80 days, the horror movie’s North American box office total is $262.8 million. It is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. The film is still clinging to the domestic box office despite being available on digital platforms.

Can it surpass the domestic haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an MCU movie released in 2025. It underperformed at the box office but managed to hit break-even worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $274.3 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. Obsession is still around $12 million away from the domestic haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

According to estimates, the Curry Barker film is on track to earn between $265 million and $270 million at the box office in North America during its theatrical run. Therefore, Obsession will miss the domestic haul of the MCU biggie by a narrow margin. However, it has been having a surprising run at the box office and might even beat First Steps with a slight stretch.

More about Obsession

The Curry Barker movie follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend to fall in love with him, making her obsessed with him. The horror movie became the 5th-highest-grossing horror movie worldwide, with a global total of $474.9 million in cume. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $262.8 million

International – $212.1 million

Worldwide – $474.9 million

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