The Odyssey IMAX Box Office: Crosses $200M Milestone & Breaks Into All-Time Top 3 IMAX Grossers ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures; JioHotstar )

The Odyssey continues to dominate IMAX screenings even after three weekends. Christopher Nolan’s movie becomes the fastest film in history to reach a major milestone in IMAX screenings worldwide. It has beaten Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ne Zha 2, and more to break into the all-time top 3 grossers in IMAX theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie crossed the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It will enter the $1 billion milestone soon. It also surpassed Interstellar and Inception as Nolan’s 4th-highest-grossing film worldwide. Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal are the top-grossing actors of this year so far, as they appear in this epic and the Marvel biggie, which opened with massive collections.

The Odyssey has crossed the $200 million mark worldwide in IMAX theaters

According to box office analyst, Luiz Fernando’s report, The Odyssey collected a massive $44.7 million on its third weekend through IMAX screenings worldwide. It is the biggest 3rd weekend of all time in IMAX theaters, dropping just 6.7% from last weekend, crossing the $200 million milestone worldwide in IMAX. The current global IMAX cume of the Christopher Nolan movie is $221 million.

The Odyssey joins the all-time top 3 highest-grossing films in IMAX

The Odyssey has surpassed the IMAX global hauls of Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, becoming the 3rd highest-grossing movie ever in IMAX screenings. For the unversed, Star Wars: The Force Awakens collected $214 million and Avengers: Endgame collected $212 million worldwide in IMAX alone. It has achieved this feat in three weekends. The Odyssey has also surpassed IMAX global totals for Avengers: Infinity War, Interstellar, Ne Zha 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey will soon surpass Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar next weekend as the highest-grossing film ever in IMAX worldwide. It will hold on to many IMAX screens until mid-September. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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