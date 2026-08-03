Alia Rukmini: Nithiin Announces His Next, Can It Beat His Previous Hit? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Telugu actor Nithiin has announced his next film, Alias Rukmini. The film marks the second production venture of actor Nani’s Unanimous Productions. Nani’s previous production, Court – State Vs A Nobody, turned out to be a massive box office hit. The makers released an elaborate announcement video today, showcasing Nithiin as a writer who uses his wife Rukmini’s name as his pen name. While the concept looks promising, can the film become the biggest hit of Nithiin’s career?

How Much Does Alias Rukmini Need To Earn To Become Nithiin’s Biggest Blockbuster?

Nithiin remains one of the most popular stars in Telugu cinema. However, he has stayed away from the big screen for nearly a year. He last appeared in Thammudu and Robinhood in 2025, but neither film managed to impress at the box office. This time, however, the announcement video for Alias Rukmini has already generated positive buzz.

Nithiin’s highest-grossing film currently is the 2020 romance drama Bheeshma. The film earned 35.6 crore net in India during its theatrical run. Bheeshma was made on a budget of 20 crore and earned a worldwide gross of over 50 crore. The film was released a month before India went into lockdown due to the pandemic. In 6 years, Nithiin’s highest-grosser has not changed. Alias Rukmini will have to earn more than 35 crore to achieve the milestone.

Nithiin’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Films (Net)

Bheeshma:35.6 crore Rang De: 20.17 crore Macherla Niyojakavargam:12.41 crore Robinhood:12.28 crore Check:12.15 crore

Can Alias Rukmini Achieve The Milestone?

Alias Rukmini has made a good first impression with its announcement video. Nithiin’s character is introduced as a romance writer for magazines. The overall video has a good vibe. Additionally, the film is being backed by Nani’s production house. His first production, Court-State Vs A Nobody, achieved critical and commercial success. The film earned a net total of 40.7 crore at the domestic box office during its theatrical run in India. It ended its worldwide collection at nearly 60 crore. Nani’s second production is expected to have a strong narrative.

More About Alias Rukmini Announcement Video

Sharing the title glimpse video on his social media timelines, actor Nithiin wrote, “You just know. When it’s a bull’s eye. #AliasRukmini is aiming straight at your hearts, and we have just begun… Title Reveal Glimpse Out Now. You will talk a lot about this film. Written & Directed by @murali_kanth449.”

The title teaser begins with a voiceover. From the voices heard, it is evident that director Murali is having a conversation about the film with actor Nani. Director Murali tells Nani that this film is about Krishna. It is then that visuals begin to appear in the title teaser.

Nithiin is seen sleeping on a chair, while the visuals that follow give the impression that he is a writer of books on sensual topics.

Nani stops director Murali and says, “Wait a second. You said this was Krishna’s story.” The video then shows the titles of the books that were screened and highlights that all were written by Rukmini. “Who is this Rukmini?,” we hear Nani ask the director. However, it is Nithiin, who is sleeping until now, who answers this question. He says, “Rukmini is my wife.” Nani is heard saying,”I love this script. When do we start to shoot?”

Love stories are special. But when it comes with a unique backdrop and a terrific cast and crew it becomes memorable. ♥️



Presenting you #AliasRukmini https://t.co/QJHNcnHdFa



With dear @actor_nithiin we are making something you will all fall in love with. It will be unanimous… pic.twitter.com/7VmzwRGIrt — Nani (@NameisNani) August 3, 2026

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