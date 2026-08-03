Vishwanath & Sons: How Much Does It Need To Beat Dhanush’s Vaathi? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Director Venky Atluri is gearing up for his next directorial titled Viswanathan & Sons. The filmmaker who primarily works in Telugu cinema makes his first film shot completely in Tamil. Even though he directed Sir/Vaathi in both Tamil and Telugu, the upcoming Suriya starrer has been shot only in Tamil. Venky’s last directorial was the 2024 film Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan. Can Suriya’s next film beat Venky’s previous directorial and Vaathi?

Can Vishwanathan & Sons Become Venky Atluri’s Highest Grosser?

The upcoming Suriya-starrer is a romantic drama that also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. Suriya is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema and enjoys a massive fan following. His last film, Karuppu, was also a massive box-office success despite constant delays in its release. It is only second to Jana Nayagan at the Kollywood box office in 2026. Mamitha Baiju is also an actress enjoying a good run at the box office in Tamil and Malayalam. She plays a bubbly character in the film, a role many might hop on board for. Additionally, Venky Atluri has proven his ability in the romance genre with his earlier film Tholi Prema. So the numbers and facts lean in favour of the upcoming Tamil film to beat Lucky Baskhar.

How Much Does Vishwanath & Sons Need To Beat Vaathi & Lucky Baskhar?

In Venky Atluri’s directorial, the highest-grossing film currently is Dhanush‘s bilingual film Vaathi/SIR. The film was released in theatres in 2023. Made on a budget of 35 crore, the movie earned 77.29 crore. Worldwide, the film’s total grossed over 100 crore, becoming a massive hit.

Second on Venky Atluri’s list of Lucky Baskhar. The film earned 74.83 crore at the domestic box office against a reported budget of around 55 crore. The film also crossed 100 crore worldwide gross.

If Vishwanath & Sons manages to generate positive word-of-mouth, it will become Venky’s third consecutive 100-crore grosser worldwide.

More About The Film

Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, who previously helmed Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film is scheduled to release on August 14. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radhika Sarathkumar. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

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