Box Office: Jana Nayagan Struggles As The 7th Biggest Kollywood Film On BMS With 500K Ticket Sales Away From Top 5!

Box Office: Jana Nayagan Struggles To Crack Top 5 BMS Sales On BMS For Kollywood! ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political action drama, Jana Nayagan, has been making waves at the box office, but when it comes to the momentum at the ticket window. The film is facing a steep uphill battle despite enjoying a massive fan frenzy across Tamil Nadu and global circuits. The H. Vinoth directorial is currently struggling to breach the upper tier of Tamil cinema’s all-time top 10 ticket sales list on BMS, despite surpassing the 4 million mark in 11 days!

7th Biggest Kollywood Film!

As per the latest tracking data from BookMyShow, the political action drama stands as the 7th biggest Kollywood film on the platform. However, entering the Top 5 looks almost impossible as it trails the 5th spot by nearly half a million tickets!

Jana Nayagan Box Office BMS Sales!

In 11 days, Jana Nayagan stands at a ticket sale of 4.06 million on BMS. It started its box office journey on a solid note, with 1.18 million ticket sales, with its pre-sales alone. Over its extended first week, the film added 2.43 million tickets, taking its Week 1 tally to an impressive end.

However, the second weekend growth was relatively modest in terms of total ticket sales. The film recorded 123.92K sales on the second Friday, it grew to 180.67K on the second Saturday, and wrapped up the second Sunday with 141.99K tickets on BMS.

Struggles To Crack The Top 5 Kollywood Biggies On BMS

With 4.06 million ticket sales, Jana Nayagan currently occupies the 7th spot among Tamil blockbusters on BookMyShow, since the platform introduced its real-time trending feature. While it has easily surpassed major releases like Vettaiyan (2.74M), Good Bad Ugly (2.65M), and Dragon (1.98M), it remains stranded behind Karuppu (4.50M) and Vijay’s own The Greatest Of All Time (4.51M).

To break into the Top 5, Thalapathy Vijay needs to surpass The Greatest Of All Time, requiring almost half a million ticket sales, a gap that seems too tough to bridge given the slowing weekday momentum.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Kollywood films on BMS (post Trending feature).

Jailer: 9.21 Million Leo: 7.3 Million Coolie: 6.09 Million Amaran: 4.89 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Karuppu: 4.5 Million Jana Nayagan: 4.06 Million Vettaiyan: 2.74 Million Good Bad Ugly: 2.65 Million Dragon: 1.98 Million

Jana Nayagan BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the political action drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 1.18M

Extended Week 1: 2.43M

2nd Friday: 123.92K

2nd Saturday: 180.67K

2nd Sunday: 141.99K

Total: 4.06 Million

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Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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