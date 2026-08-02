Jana Nayagan Box Office: Ranks As 2026’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Overseas In Just 10 Days! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jana Nayagan is showcasing Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom, as despite mixed to negative reviews, it continues to push its tally ahead in domestic and overseas markets. Specifically, in the overseas market, the magnum opus continues to enjoy an audience share in Vijay’s strong territories. As a result, in the second weekend, collections have crossed 85 crore, surpassing the lifetime overseas collection of Vaazha 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Jana Nayagan is now Kollywood’s top grosser of 2026 in the overseas market

After an online leak and a delayed release, the political thriller was expected to suffer significantly during its theatrical run, but it still kicked off on a good note by grossing 27.5 crore. Due to unfavorable word-of-mouth, it suffered drops over the following days, but Vijay’s loyal fan base prevented a brutal crash. This led it to comfortably cross Karuppu (81.15 crore) to become Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026 in the overseas market.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the overseas box office in 10 days?

As per the latest update, Jana Nayagan scored an estimated 3 crore on its second Saturday, day 10. Overall, it has earned 88 crore gross at the overseas market. These numbers are backed mainly by Malaysia, the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Today, it is expected to add another 2 crore, pushing the gross tally to 90 crore by the end of the second weekend.

Becomes 2026’s 3rd highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office

With 88 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Vaazha 2 (85.75 crore) to become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office in 2026. It’ll conclude in the same position as Drishyam 3 (111.7 crore), which holds the 2nd spot, is out of reach.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office in 2026:

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Drishyam 3 – 111.7 crore Jana Nayagan – 88 crore (10 days) Vaazha 2 – 85.75 crore Karuppu – 81.15 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Aadu 3 – 51.12 crore Patriot – 43.25 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 43 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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