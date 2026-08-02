Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Mamachya Govyala Jauya, starring Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijeet Chavan, opened on a disappointing note at the Indian box office, and as expected, collections jumped on Saturday. A healthy boost with extremely limited shows is a good sign, but the overall numbers are not up to the mark. If we compare the first 2 days’ collections to director Viju Mane’s last film, Pandu, they are far behind. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mamachya Govyala Jauya earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Marathi comedy entertainer scored an estimated 23 lakh on the first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 8 lakh, it displayed a solid growth of 187.5%, but overall collections at the Indian box office remained low at just 31 lakh. It equals 36 lakh gross. Today, on day 3, the film will grow further and is likely to rake in 40 lakh or more. So, the first weekend is expected to be in the 70-75 lakh net range.

Even after such a slow start, Mamachya Govyala Jauya can fetch a respectable total if it maintains some pace on the weekdays. We have often seen Marathi films perform better on weekdays than on weekends, and hopefully, this entertainer, too, will enjoy its share of audiences on weekdays.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 8 lakh

Day 2 – 23 lakh

Total – 31 lakh

Lags Pandu by a considerable margin

Viju Mane’s last film, Pandu, released in 2021, fared much better in its first two days. It opened at 36 lakh, and jumped up to 60 lakh on the second day. So, in the first two days, it did a business of 96 lakh net. If a comparison is made, Mamachya Govyala Jauya earned 67.7% less than Mane’s last directorial.

More about the film

The comedy entertainer is produced by Viju Mane. It also stars Neha Khan, Vidula Chougule, Ruchira Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Makarand Deshpande, and others. As of now, the film has a rating of 9.1 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

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