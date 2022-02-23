Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar has landed in legal soup for his Marathi film Nay Varan bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The film has been in the news for couple of weeks now. The filmmaker got embroiled in controversy for allegedly portraying children and women in an objectionable manner in his Marathi film. Now in the latest update, a case has been registered against the filmmaker for involving minor children.

Advertisement

The latest reports stated that the filmmaker has been booked under IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Section 67, 67B. A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has ordered a probe in the matter.

Advertisement

ANI Tweeted, “Case registered against actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar under IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Section 67, 67B, for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor children in a Marathi film; court orders probe in the matter: Mahim Police, Maharashtra.”

Case registered against actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar under IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Section 67, 67B, for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor children in a Marathi film; court orders probe in the matter: Mahim Police, Maharashtra (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZ56GH99y7 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Earlier speaking about his film landing in legal trouble, Mahesh Manjrekar had told Hindustan Times, “My film is censored by the authorities. And we have a strict board, so if they didn’t find anything objectionable… It is an adult film. It is dark, so you need to watch it that way. So, I’m at a loss to answer your question. What can one do? One can only do their work and make movies. Everyone has the right to object, so I’m okay with that.”

Mahesh Manjrekar further added that he didn’t mean to tantalise the audience and never meant to showcase women in a bad light. He had added, “I’ve never tried (to sensationalise). I’ve never done that all my life. I’ve made more than 25 films, why should I feel the necessity (for it) now. This is a story that I liked years back. It’s written by a journalist and I felt it should be made into a film.”

Must Read: Gangubai’s Granddaughter Reveals Their Relative Asks, “Aisi Thi Kya Aapki Naani?” While Lashing Out At Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube