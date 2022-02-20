The Kapil Sharma Show has become an effective platform for the promotion of Bollywood films and hence, several celebrities grace the show with their presence every week. This weekend, the cast of A Thursday will be seen interacting with host Kapil Sharma and his crew, keeping the viewers entertained through fun stories and games. In a part of the recent promo, Neha Dhupia can be seen revealing why she made a co-star wash his hands five times before a specific scene.

For the unversed, A Thursday is a thriller film that was released on Disney+ Hotstar platform this week. The plot of this film revolves around a young lady named Naina Jaiswal who holds a group of 16 kids hostage and demands a ransom of 5 crore rupees. The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata and stars actors like Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

In a recent promo released by the channel, Kapil Sharma can be seen interacting with Neha Dhupia, asking her a few fun questions about her previous films. In a part of the clip, Kapil tells the audience that Neha once asked her Dus Kahaniyaan co-star Mahesh Manjrekar to wash his hands five times before she kissed his arm for a scene. The host clarified that Neha is very particular about hygiene which is why she took such steps in the past. As a response, Neha mentioned how she does not take up such roles anymore and said, “Main shaadishuda hun, main bilkul aise roles ab (nahi karti)”.

Kapil Sharma decided to pull Neha Dhupia’s leg a little more as he asked her if she has a similar procedure before getting a plate of panipuri. “Kabhi panipuri khane ka man ho, panipuriwale ke hath dhulwati hain ya boli hain nahake aa?”, Kapil said. Have a look at the promo clip.

