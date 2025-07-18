Coming from the success of Raayan, Dhanush carried the momentum with him. The way Kuberaa started its theatrical journey, it was expected to be the first-ever 100 crore net grosser. Unfortunately, the film won’t achieve its target at the Indian box office and is heading for a lower lifetime collection than Raayan. Though it managed to earn a respectable number, it’s still an underwhelming sum. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Underperforms despite positive reception

The crime drama received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable word-of-mouth. Unfortunately, this positivity didn’t help the film make big earnings. Surprisingly, the film performed really well in the Telugu market, but in Dhanush’s home state, Tamil Nadu, it turned out to be a big failure. This inconsistency in the performance dented the overall potential of the film.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

As per the latest update, Kuberaa has earned 90.42 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 106.69 crores. Since the daily collection has now dropped below 10 lakh, it is heading for a lifetime collection below 93 crore net.

Box office verdict of Kuberaa

Reportedly, Kuberaa was made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this, it has earned 90.42 crores, a difference of 29.58 crores. Further calculated, the film is facing a deficit of 24.65%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Dhanush’s latest release avoids an embarrassment

Though the crime drama is a losing affair, it has avoided the embarrassment of facing the highest deficit among Dhanush’s post-COVID box office failures. His biggest post-COVID failure is Naane Varuvean, which did a business of 25.02 crores against a cost of 45 crores and suffered a deficit of 44.4%.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

